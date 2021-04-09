Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan commits to supporting the Govt of Pakistan’s Clean & Green Pak programme

Karachi: Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited (CCI Pakistan) pledged to extend the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ vision by signing a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Climate Change. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted at the Ministry of Climate Change’s office.

Key officials including the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, along with representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, CCI Pakistan, Environment Protection Agency (EPA) as well as the district waste management authorities of related cities attended the ceremony.

The PM’s aide, Malik Amin Aslam, mentioned that, “as per the agreed terms of reference, CCI Pakistan would support and engage in various cleaning activities as well as plantation of around 50,000 tree saplings across the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Attock, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan.”

“As part of CCI’s corporate volunteer programme, its employees will also support in executing these activities”, said Basit Zafar, Public Affairs Manager at CCI Pakistan. The green activities are scheduled to be completed within 2021, which reflects a significant contribution towards shaping a clean and green Pakistan, he elaborated.***