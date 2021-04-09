Man kills mother ‘for honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A man killed his mother in the name of honour in Khairabad area of the district on Thursday. One Misri Khan told police that he left home and later he was informed via phone call that his son Yasir Khan had shot dead his mother on suspicion that she used to speak to strangers on phone. The woman had two sons and three daughters, the police said.