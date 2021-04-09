Maintainability issue: Plea for SC order’s implementation to restore LGs dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday dismissed as withdrawn a petition, filed by city’s former lord mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and others, seeking implementation of a Supreme Court order about restoration of the local governments (LGs) in Punjab.

As Justice Abid Masud Naqvi took up the petition, an additional advocate general raised the question of maintainability. He said the petitioners should have approached the Supreme Court for implementation of its decision. The high court had no jurisdiction to pass any order on the matter, he added.

At this, petitioners’ counsel sought permission from the court to withdraw the petition. The judge granted the permission and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The petitioners had contended that the provincial government had failed to restore the LGs despite passage of two weeks after the apex court issued its order. They said the failure of the government to implement the order amounted to contempt of the court. The petitioners had asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the provincial government.