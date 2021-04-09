IBA requests SC to review its order about illegal chambers’ demolition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) for review of its decision of March 3, 2021, ordering demolishing of illegal lawyer chambers, established on the football ground, footpaths and greenbelts in Islamabad. Filed through its president under Article 188 of the Constitution, the IBA prayed to the apex court to review its decision of March 2, 2021 and allowed the review petition in the interest of justice. A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had dismissed the appeal of IBA against the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court had upheld the IHC decision, declaring establishment of lawyers’ chambers as “illegal, void and without jurisdiction and authority”. In its review petition, the IBA submitted that the order of March 2, 2021, not withstanding the undertaking of the petitioner’s counsel to vacate the premises within two months, could require reconsideration so as to accord with the previous orders of the larger bench of the court requiring the non-shifting of the lawyers chambers till the construction for which the PC-1 had been approved and the amount mentioned therein sanctioned way back in January 2009 which has over again been reallocated recently.