KP CM discusses uplift projects with federal minister

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Islamabad and discussed with him matters related to development projects of the province. Matter related to mega development projects under current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and inclusion of priority development projects of the province in the upcoming PSDP also came under discussion, said a handout.

The provincial government had proposed various development projects from different sectors for inclusion in the next PSDP including Peshawar to Dear Ismail Khan Motorway, Dir Motorway, Swat Motorway Phase-II, Chashma Right Bank Canal and other projects.

The chief minister said that keeping in view the larger importance of development schemes, the provincial government was prioritising development schemes in all sectors of the province so that those projects could be reflected in the next PSDP.

He added that viable action plans were also being prepared to ensure timely completion of the projects. Federal Minister Asad Umar termed the accelerated development of backward areas as one of the top priorities of the present government.