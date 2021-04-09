Reduce prices in Ramazan, says Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has demanded the government immediately release a

Ramazan relief package for people.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said the holy month of Ramazan is approaching and the incompetent government has not yet announced a relief package for masses. He said instead of making big statements and claims, Imran Niazi should announce immediate Ramazan package for people. He said that it was a matter of incompetence that the government had so far failed to provide Ramazan relief package to people. “Government’s incompetence and weak economic policies, unemployment and skyrocketing inflation are forcing people to starve and commit suicide,” he said, adding that special measures should be taken for salaried sections.