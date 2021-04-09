Karachi lacks basic amenities despite being economic hub: Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief and candidate for NA-249 by-polls, Syed Mustafa Kamal, on Thursday said that Karachi lacks the basic amenities despite being the economic hub of the country and mini-Pakistan.

“The present and past rulers have no interest in solving the basic problems of Karachi, one of the 12 fastest growing cities in the world,” said Kamal, while speaking to the community elders in various neighbourhoods falling in the constituency. Kamal said that the problems of the country have been increasing for the last 70 years.

“Today there are mountains of problems in the country. No effort has been made in good faith to solve the problems,” he said. The PSP chief said that as mayor of Karachi, he had served the people of the constituency and Karachi by working at night. “We will make the Baldia Town a model constituency which will be an example for Karachi and the country.”