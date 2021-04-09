Sherpao regrets ANP’s decision to part ways with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Regretting the decision of the Awami National Party (ANP) of parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao has said the alliance came into being for fulfilment of the aspirations of people who are keen to get rid of the government.

In a brief chat with The News here on Thursday, Sherpao, who has served as KP chief minister and federal Interior minister, hoped that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wouldn’t take any decision that could weaken the alliance. To a query, he said a PPP delegation visited him a couple of days ago and he made it clear that his party would go all out for the strengthening of the PDM since it was created to meet the desires of the masses who are fed up with the rulers who have cheated people and ruined the country. He said he has urged the PPP leadership to sort out internal disputes amicably as frictions in the ranks of the PDM could become a source of disappointment for people.

He said the PDM would continue to work for which it was created after marathon consultations. People have attached high hopes to the alliance.