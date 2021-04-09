40 kanal commercial land reclaimed from Mansha ‘Bomb’

LAHORE: Lahore Police, in continuation of its crackdown on land grabbers, retrieved 40 kanal commercial land from an alleged land grabber, Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb, and his sons in an operation at Hakim Chowk, Johar Town, on Thursday.

Mansha Bomb and his sons had constructed shops, hotels and other illegal establishments on the site and allegedly used to receive extortion as rent from shopkeepers as well. Heavy contingent of police, including DSPs and SHOs, were deputed for the protection purposes which remained highly alert to ensure anti-qabza mafia operation peaceful. Police operation proceeded smoothly and proved highly successful in collaboration of district government, revenue and other related departments.