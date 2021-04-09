Buzdar says opponents can’t shake his confidence

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has stated that he has full trust in Allah Almighty and the opponents cannot shake his confidence.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the people have trusted him while Almighty Allah has bestowed him with this position and he is firmly standing for the rights of the people. Those who were dreaming of destabilising the government have been fallen, he said. Similarly, those engaged in the politics of chaos have become a symbol of desolation after their disintegration, he added.

The CM vowed to continue the journey of development adding that the government is moving forward with the full trust of the people. ‘I will continue my journey for the composite development of the province’, he repeated.

The CM asserted that Punjab was being transformed as the development process is in progress and the government is moving forward to achieve the goal of a prosperous Pakistan. He recapitulated to fulfill the promises made with the people added that every Pakistani will take part in the journey of development. The government is rapidly moving forward to solve the public problems and steps are being taken to materialise the vision of development in every city and town of the province, he said.