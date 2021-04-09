Ramzan Sugar Mills case: AC adjourns hearing against Shahbaz, sons till April 21

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz, till April 21.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif before the court. Meanwhile, an application was moved before the court from Hamza Shahbaz, seeking one time exemption from personal appearance which was accepted by the court. The duty judge adjourned the hearing by April 21 without any development.