Revised Presidential Ordinance on HEC issued

ISLAMABAD: The Revised Presidential Ordinance 2021 on the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was issued on Thursday evening with the signature of the president of Pakistan. The ordinance will be implemented from March 26, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. There have been made few amendments to the presidential ordinance of March and has now been issued again. According to the new ordinance, the number of the members of the Higher Education Commission has been increased from 10 to 13, while the number of private members has been raised from two to five.

The ordinance has taken back the power of induction of the HEC executive director from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The HEC will now have the power to hire its executive director.