Barty returns to clay with win in South Carolina

LONDON: World number one Ash Barty returned to the clay with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Misaki Doi at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Australian took the 2019 French Open but did not return to defend her crown last year over coronavirus concerns.

This was her first game on clay since beating Marketa Vondrousova for her maiden grand slam and she took just over an hour to see off the world number 77.

Next up will be Shelby Rogers who was 6-1 4-1 down to Amanda Anisimova but came back to take the second set 7-5 and the third 6-4.

Anisimova took a medical time out five games into the second set and struggled with a leg problem as she slumped to defeat.

A number of seeds tumbled on Wednesday, with world number four and second seed Sofia Kenin going down 4-6 6-3 6-4 to Lauren Davis, and fifth seed Belinda Bencic fell to Paula Badosa Gibert 6-2 6-7 (2) 6-1.

Sloane Stephens saw off fellow American and eighth seed Madison Keys 6-4 6-4, and seventh seeded Elise Mertens was beaten in just over two hours by Alize Cornet 7-5 6-3.

Also through to the last 16 are Alja Tomljanovic, Coco Gauff, Veronika Kudermetova, Danka Kovinic, Ons Jabeur, Kurumi Nara and Caty McNally.

Meanwhile, at the Copa Colsanitas in the Colombian capital Bogota, top seed Saisai Zheng was knocked out by Stefanie Voegele 6-4 6-1 and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz saw off third seed Arantxa Rus 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-1.