This refers to the letter ‘Eid shopping’ (April 8) by Islam Khalid. I disagree with the writer. In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, markets should be opened for a brief period. For everyone who is in favour of long shopping hours, I have the following question: Is Eid shopping more important than saving our lives?

People should avoid going to crowded places and must stay at home.

M Maruf Athar

Karachi