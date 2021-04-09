tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Eid shopping’ (April 8) by Islam Khalid. I disagree with the writer. In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, markets should be opened for a brief period. For everyone who is in favour of long shopping hours, I have the following question: Is Eid shopping more important than saving our lives?
People should avoid going to crowded places and must stay at home.
M Maruf Athar
Karachi