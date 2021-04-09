Covid jab registration for all citizens to open after Eid: Asad

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus vaccine registration will open for all citizens after Eid, planning minister Asad Umar told reporters on Thursday, as the country saw 5,329 fresh cases, the highest daily infections since the first wave peak.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), active Covid-19 cases stood at 66,994, while 98 people had died of virus-related complications. Out of the fatalities, 31 died on ventilators.

At least 4,726 patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 467 of whom were on ventilators. Gujranwala was leading the country in ventilators occupancy at 84 per cent, followed by Multan, 81 per cent, Lahore, 75 per cent and Islamabad, 58 per cent. Gujranwala was leading in oxygen beds occupancy as well, with 85 per cent, followed by Peshawar, 83 per cent, Gujrat, 73 per cent and Swat 63 per cent. As of Thursday, the national tally of cases stood at 705,517, while the death toll was 15,124.

Meanwhile, the government plans on opening registration of the Covid vaccine to all citizens after Eid, media reports quoted NCOC chief Asad Umar as saying.

Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said two batches of Chinese vaccines, three million doses of CanSino and four million of Sinopharm will reach Pakistan by the end of this month, which will be formulated, sterilised and packed in Pakistan.

Replying a question, she made it clear that there will be no “middleman deals” with regard to the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines for the country, as federal government was purchasing vaccines on the policy of government to government deals.