Raab condemns Myanmar army’s London embassy takeover

LONDON: Dominic Raab has condemned the “bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime” in London after the nation’s ambassador to the UK was barred from entering his embassy.

The Foreign Secretary on Thursday paid tribute to the “courage” of diplomat Kyaw Zwar Minn, who reportedly spent the night in his car having been locked out the evening before.

Kyaw Zwar Minn alleged he had been the victim of a “coup” in the streets of central London, saying the embassy was “seized” by the military attache in an “unacceptable and disrespectful” act against Myanmar people and the UK.

The diplomat has called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s elected leader who was detained in the wake of the military seizing power in a coup on February 1, a move which has sparked weeks of protest and a retaliation from the regime with bloodshed.

British officials were understood to have pressed Myanmar’s authorities on Wednesday night on whether the regime was formally terminating the ambassador’s position, and the UK has since received that confirmation.

But no formal notification of his replacement has been received as diplomats communicate with the charge d’affaires, or deputy.

Raab tweeted: “We condemn the bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime in London yesterday, and I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy.”

A statement read out on behalf of Kyaw Zwar Minn outside the embassy in Mayfair’s Charles Street on Thursday morning said he was facing repercussions after making a statement in March condemning the coup in Myanmar and calling for a return of democracy in the South-east Asian country.

“Since then he has stopped following instruction from the Myanmar foreign ministry and he has been meeting with many diplomatic counterparts and Myanmar community to discuss the current situation in Myanmar hoping to find a peaceful solution,” the statement continued.

“Due to his stance the Myanmar embassy in London has been seized by the military attache yesterday evening. The ambassador has been locked out since then.

“There has been a coup in Myanmar in February and now the same situation in central London. This is unacceptable and disrespectful not only to the people of Myanmar but it is also clearly disrespectful to all of democratic society in the UK.”

Kyaw Zwar Minn was seen getting out of a car that bore a large image of Suu Kyi across its rear window on Wednesday evening and ringing a doorbell as he unsuccessfully tried to enter the building while a small number of police officers standing nearby.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have been no arrests.”