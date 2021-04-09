PPP delegation discusses political affairs with ANP

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday visited Charsadda and met with Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Aimal Wali Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Sardar Hussain Babak.

According to sources with knowledge of the meeting, the PPP delegation comprised Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, Humayun Khan and Faisal Kundi. The delegation inquired after the health of ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

Both the PPP and ANP leaders also discussed matters pertaining to personal interest and the political situation of the country. It merits a mention here that ANP had announced separation from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) some days ago and said it would no longer be part of the “hijacked PDM” after the PDM and the PPP were issued show-cause notices for manoeuvring to get Yousuf Raza Gilani elected as the Senate’s opposition leader.