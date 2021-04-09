Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni to work with Auger-Aliassime

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has confirmed he will work with the 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Auger-Aliassime is 22nd in the ATP world rankings and one of the rising stars of men’s tennis.
“When the offer reached me, I told him to come to the Academy (the Rafa Nadal Academy) for 10 days so that he could see if what I could offer him may or may not suit him,” Toni Nadal told Marca on Thursday, adding he had not considered the idea of coaching another player.