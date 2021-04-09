Qasim named Pakistan U19 captain

LAHORE: Promising batting all-rounder Qasim Akram has been appointed Pakistan under-19 captain for this month’s tour of Bangladesh during which they will play a four-day game and five 50-overs fixtures in Sylhet and Dhaka.

The 18-year-old from Lahore was identified as one of the players to watch out for by head coach Ijaz Ahmed at last year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa where he scored 93 runs at 46.50 and took three wickets at 31.

Qasim lived up to his potential in the 2020-21 domestic season as he made a big impression in all three formats for Central Punjab. Qasim played eight first-class, 12 List A and 10 T20 matches in the season and later made it to the Karachi Kings squad for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 season.

In the 12 50-overs, List A (Pakistan Cup) matches for Central Punjab, Qasim scored 462 runs at 57.75 with one century and three half-centuries at an impressive 101.31 strike-rate. He also collected six wickets with his off-break bowling.

In the four-day first-class format (Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), Qasim scored 389 runs in 14 innings with the best of 79 runs at 35.36, including three half-centuries. Qasim also collected his maiden first-class five wicket-haul in his 13-wicket season tally.

In the National T20 Cup, Qasim scored 72 runs in six innings and collected three wickets.

Qasim Akram said: “It is a big honour for me to lead Pakistan U19. The last one year has been a good one for me and I am thankful to the team management and selectors who have reposed their confidence in me.

“My aim will be to guide the team to the best of my ability and to pass on the experiences of my maiden domestic season during the tour as we build towards next year’s ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in the West Indies where we will aim to better our semi-final performance of last year’s edition in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, the selectors have trimmed the 20-player squad to a 17-member party. Fast bowler Asim Ali, off-spinner Arham Nawab and batsman Rizwan Mehmood have failed to make the cut but they will continue to train with the squad till the side’s departure for Dhaka on April 17.

The pre-tour training camp, which is currently taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium will move to the National High Performance Centre on April 12.