Fri Apr 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

Nain Abidi plans to represent the United States

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former women team vice-captain Nain Abidi has plans to represent the United States after Pakistan.

She has played 87 ODIs and 68 T20 matches for the Green-shirts.

Nain said that USA cricket officials had contacted her, after which they sought permission from Pakistan Cricket Board. “Permission has been obtained from PCB and I am happy that after Pakistan I will play for USA,” she added.

Abidi said that the USA team’s conditioning camp will be held on April 15 in Dallas where they will prepare for the ICC Women’s Qualifiers.

