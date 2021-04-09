Cuban envoy offers coaches’ services to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Cuban ambassador in Islamabad H.E. Zener Javier Caro Gonzalez Thursday called on Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman and offered services of the Cuban coaches to Pakistan sports.

The ambassador offered coaching services for Pakistani boxers, judo and volleyball players.

Gonzalez said that Pakistan may also get benefit from Cuban experts in the field of anti-doping as they had qualified professionals in the field. The visiting envoy said: “The meeting was due since long and now the time has come to make up this loss.”

He added that their anti-doping experts could train the Pakistani officials as well to mitigate the doping culture from Sports. The ambassador also asked the DG to provide coaching services to Cuba in hockey and squash.

Asif, while responding to the ambassador, thanked the Cuban government for providing services of boxing coaches to Pakistan during 2006-10. He hoped that the sports’ ties between Pakistan and Cuba would be revived.