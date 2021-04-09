close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

DG Sports congratulates Pak team

Sports

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Thursday congratulated Pakistan team for defeating hosts South Africa by 2-1 in the One-day International series.

In a message, Arshad Aulakh said the Pakistan cricket team exhibited wonderful teamwork during the ODI series. “Skipper Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and bowlers Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi played key role in the series victory against South Africa,” he added.

He expressed his hope that national cricket team would maintain the momentum in the T20 series.

