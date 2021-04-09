Head coach all praise for power-hitter Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbahul Haq Thursday rated power-hitter Fakhar Zaman as impact player whose presence in the team could turn the fortunes of the game in any format.

Fakhar has been included in the T20 squad for the rest of the tour on the demand of head coach and the team’s captain.

“Fakhar is an impact player and has the ability to turn the tide any time and in any format. No one can afford to miss him in any format. What he has done to Pakistan’s chances in the ODI series is commendable. We still remember his heroics during the Champions Trophy. Fakhar may have his own style of batting and hitting the shots, but believe me, whatever he has, he has mastered that art.”

Misbah did not rule out considering him even for the Test cricket.

“Now Fakhar is there for all formats. His form and contribution say it all. We need players like Fakhar for all formats. No team in the world can write off such a brilliant batsman especially when he is in form.”

Misbah added that whenever he scored runs, he always won the matches for Pakistan. He almost did it single-handedly in the second ODI.

“Unfortunately, he was out of form in T20 cricket but now when his form is spectacular, we should utilise his services for the team.”