Fri Apr 09, 2021
AFP
April 9, 2021

Nadal’s former coach and uncle Toni to work with Auger-Aliassime

AFP
April 9, 2021

MADRID: Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has confirmed he will work with the 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime is 22nd in the ATP world rankings and one of the rising stars of men’s tennis.

“When the offer reached me, I told him to come to the Academy (the Rafa Nadal Academy) for 10 days so that he could see if what I could offer him may or may not suit him,” Toni Nadal told Marca on Thursday, adding he had not considered the idea of coaching another player.

