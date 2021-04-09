125,616 drivers fined

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 125,616 fine tickets during the ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that as per direction IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman special squads have been constituted to take action against carless drivers putting the lives of others at risk. He also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam’. He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.