KE’s BQPS-III to go online soon

KARACHI: K-Electric’s flagship 900 MW power plant, BQPS-III is progressing on fast track basis as the entire power train of first unit consisting gas and steam turbines, generator, and heat recovery boiler have been installed at the power utility’s Bin Qasim Power Complex, a statement said on Thursday.

“All relevant civil structural work has been completed and associated auxiliaries and piping are progressing swiftly with the target of ensuring that the first unit is ready to be commissioned by peak summer of 2021,” the power utility said.

The second unit of 450 MW was expected to be completed by the end of the year, it added.

It said the RLNG-based power plant would go a long way in meeting Karachi’s power demand and ensuring the city and its industries stay energized to play their due role in the national economy.

“The addition of 900 MW RLNG Power Plant will increase the power utility’s generation capacity, efficiency, and reliability,” the power company added.