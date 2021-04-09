Gold rates rise Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs100 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs104,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price was raised by Rs86 to Rs89,249.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,748 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,360 per tola. Price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,165.98.