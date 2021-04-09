‘George Floyd died from low level of oxygen’

MINNEAPOLIS: A respiratory expert testified on Thursday that George Floyd died from lack of oxygen and police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee was on his neck "more than 90 percent of the time" that he was handcuffed, facedown in the street.

Dr Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, told the jury at Chauvin’s murder and manslaughter trial that he had watched videos of Floyd’s May 25, 2020 arrest "hundreds of times." "Mr Floyd died from a low level of oxygen," Tobin told the nine-woman, five-man jury hearing the high-profile case in a heavily guarded Minneapolis courtroom.