Israel says will not cooperate with ICC war crimes probe

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Thursday said it had formally decided not to cooperate with an International Criminal Court war crimes investigation into the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor announced on March 3 that she had opened a full investigation into the situation in the Israeli-occupied territories, infuriating Israel, which is not a member of The Hague-based court.

The ICC sent a deferral notice on March 9, which gave Israel and the Palestinian Authority a month to tell judges whether they are investigating crimes similar to those being probed by the ICC. Had Israel informed the court that it was in fact carrying out its own probe into alleged war crimes perpetrators, it could have asked for a deferral.

A day before the deadline, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying the government had agreed "to not cooperate with the (ICC)". The statement said Israel would send a letter to the court "completely rejecting the claim that Israel commits war crimes".