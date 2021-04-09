Biden calls for US ban on private ‘assault weapons’

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for a ban on military style weapons and large ammunition clips in private hands.

"We should also ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines," he told a White House event to unveil a series of measures against what he called the "epidemic" of gun violence. He branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" at a White House ceremony to unveil his first attempt at getting the problem under control.

"This is an epidemic, for God’s sake, and it has to stop," he said, calling shootings "a public health crisis." "It’s an international embarrassment," the Democrat, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Vice President Kamala Harris, told Congress members and gun control activists in the Rose Garden.

"Enough prayers," Biden said. "Time for some action." With Congress unable to agree on broad new regulations, like stricter background checks for gun buyers, Biden announced six executive measures which he said would help tamp down the crisis. In addition to relatively modest moves on the politically hyper-sensitive issue, Biden used his Rose Garden speech to announce the nomination of David Chipman.