13 shops, marriage halls sealed

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore while implementing corona SOPs sealed a total of 13 shops, stores and marriage halls while a fine of over Rs1 Lakh was imposed on the violators here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed four restaurants and three shops. Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi fined 11 shops and stores and imposed a fine of over Rs100,000. Actions have been taken on the direction of DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz who directed the field formations to continue a crackdown on corona SOPs violations.

Dry forecast

Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu, Mithi and Chhor where mercury reached up to 40°C while in Lahore, it was 31.6°C and minimum was 15.7°C.