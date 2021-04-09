Minister for making PBTE exam system more transparent

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a board meeting of the Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal directed that all PBTE matters should be dealt with according to the rules of the Finance Department. Similarly, the PBTE examination system should be further improved and made more transparent, he said and directed to make the practical examination system more effective and useful.

The Punjab Skills Development Authority has been set up to bring technical institutions under one roof and it is satisfying that online registration of technical education institutions has been started. Chairman PBTE M Nazar Khan Niazi, Secretary Board Faqeer M Qaifi, Controller (Examination) Munawar Hussain and board members attended the meeting. Controller (Examination) Munawar Hussain told that the annual examinations of PBTE will commence on July 15. The meeting approved a 5-point agenda and allied matters pertaining to the administration. The approval was granted to lifetime registration and unlimited chances for candidates in all programmes of TVET.

The meeting directed to forward the matter of blacklisting of CFE College Lahore, Muslim Institute of Computer Sciences Lahore, and Hamza Polytechnic Institute Kasur to PSDA for embezzlement of payment of stipends against fictitious enrollments. The board will decide the fate of these institutions in the light of the recommendations of PSDA.

The meeting appreciated the services of Board Secretary Faqeer M Qaifi who is going to retire on April 11 on reaching the age of superannuation and further decided to hand over the charge of the post of the board secretary to the Controller (Examination) Munawar Hussain for a period of three months. Meanwhile, the honorarium for board members attending the meetings was approved as well.

MoU signed: PU and Majlis Taraqi-e-Adab have signed an MoU to exchange manuscripts and rare books for promotion of literature. In this regard, an agreement was signed at the Vice-Chancellor’s office here on Thursday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Majlis Tarraqi-e-Adab Director Mansoor Afaq and others participated in the event. Both the parties will make joint efforts to promote literature in Pakistan as well as abroad.

APP adds: Punjab Livestock Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak has said all resources will be utilised at department level for ensuring business partnership. He said this while presiding over a meeting held between Livestock and Chinese business delegation.

The minister said that it was highly important to set up embryo transfer laboratories to improve genetic characteristics of local animals. He said, "We want to uplift agriculture and livestock departments with the partnership of China.”