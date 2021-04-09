Scope of Ring Road Authority extended

LAHORE:The Punjab government has issued a formal gazette notification of amendments to the Lahore Ring Road Authority Act. The scope of the Ring Road Authority has been extended to Punjab Ring Road Authority. Earlier, the Ring Road police used the powers of the traffic police. Now, Punjab Ring Road Authority will work on Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Multan Ring Road in future. Administrative and financial matters including service structure of Ring Road will also be expanded.