close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

62 more die from corona in Punjab

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

LAHORE:Around 62 COVID-19 patients died and 2,990 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Thursday, the death toll reached 6,793, while confirmed cases became 240,584 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 21,325 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,988,028 in the province. After 6,793 fatalities and recovery of a total of 198,753 patients, including 912 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 35,038 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Latest News

More From Lahore