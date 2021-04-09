close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

BoR retrieves 156,484-acre state lands

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 9, 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar has said the BoR has retrieved 156,484 acres of state land from various illegal occupants in a province-wide crackdown. Talking to a four-member delegation of his party workers at his office here on Thursday, the minister said the retrieved land would be utilised for public welfare purposes. The total market price of the retrieved lands is Rs.450.81 billion, he said. He expressed satisfaction that huge resources were being spent on health, education and other public welfare initiatives to improve the quality of life of the people. The BoR is entrusted to protect govt and private land and it was satisfactory that no compromise was made on the action against squatters, he added. The minister asked the media and civil society to sensitise people about the importance of the protection of state land and govt machinery so that people could be best served through an efficient service delivery mechanism.

