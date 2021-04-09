Six female students injured as bus falls into drain

LAHORE:Six female students were injured when a speeding bus overturned and plunged into a drain on Chandrai Road. The bus was carrying female students of a seminary when it reached near Gujjar Colony it fell into the drain after its driver lost control. Nearby people called rescue teams who shifted the students to Lahore General Hospital.

ARRESTED WITH WEAPON: A man was arrested with a fire arm outside Sessions Courts. Accused Muhammad Kashan was roaming near the courts. A police official during checking recovered a weapon from him. He was handed over to area police.

BIKE THIEF ARRESTED: Quid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police claimed to have arrested a bike thief. The suspect was identified as Yaseen alias Yasu. Police recovered three bikes, a pistol and a mobile phone from him. The accused confessed to committing at least 60 thefts.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested for making a fake call to police emergency Helpline 15 by Raiwind police. Zeeshan and Imran made a fake call about a criminal offence against them at 15. Police responded to the call and found the call fake.

Woman dies: A mother of two died under mysterious circumstances in the Shalimar area here on Thursday. Sheeba of College Road was in the house her in-laws when her condition deteriorated. Her father said that he received information that she was admitted to Kot Khawaja Saed Hospital. Later, her in-laws informed him that she died due to heart seizure. Her father said he found torture marks on her body. He alleged that her in-laws used to torture her. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a case.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 30-year-old woman was recovered from Millat Park. A passerby spotted the body lying near Arayan Chowk and informed the police. Police removed the body to morgue. It could not be identified.