Land record digitisation started by Shahbaz: Azma

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had started the Land Record Computerisation Project in 2013 in collaboration with the World Bank.

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said this in a statement issued here on Thursday while responding to SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan’s press conference. She said Shahbaz Sharif’s government had completed this project up to 80 percent at a cost of Rs6 billion while the PTI government was still standing at the same place for the last three years.

Azma claimed that computerised land record services were started in 145 tehsils of Punjab during Shahbaz Sharif’s era. She said the chief minister always put his name plague on the projects started by Shahbaz Sharif. She alleged that apart from Jahangir Tareen, Khusro Bakhtiar and Moonis Elahi were also named in the sugar scam but action was only initiated against Jahangir Tareen. She demanded that others should also be brought to book.