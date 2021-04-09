Navalny supporters jailed for penal colony protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A Russian court has handed week-long sentences to several supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after they travelled to his penal colony to demand he receive proper medical treatment.
Police on Tuesday detained nine Navalny supporters outside his prison in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow for violating public order.