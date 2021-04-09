German mayor suspended for skipping vaccine queue

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: A German mayor was suspended by his own city council after it emerged he had received a coronavirus vaccination in January, despite not being in a priority group.
An overwhelming majority of 34 councillors voted late on Wednesday to temporarily suspend Bernd Wiegand, mayor of the central city of Halle. Wiegand, 64, had previously admitted to receiving the vaccine in January, at a time when it was still only available to older citizens.