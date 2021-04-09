close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
AFP
April 9, 2021

German mayor suspended for skipping vaccine queue

AFP
April 9, 2021

BERLIN: A German mayor was suspended by his own city council after it emerged he had received a coronavirus vaccination in January, despite not being in a priority group.

An overwhelming majority of 34 councillors voted late on Wednesday to temporarily suspend Bernd Wiegand, mayor of the central city of Halle. Wiegand, 64, had previously admitted to receiving the vaccine in January, at a time when it was still only available to older citizens.

