Albanian troops control key airport

TIRANA: Albanian troops remained in control of Tirana’s airport on Thursday after some 20 air traffic controllers were arrested over a strike that has held up coronavirus vaccine supplies. The Balkan nation deployed soldiers late on Wednesday to ensure control of the airport, which is of "particular importance for national security", Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku said. The air traffic controllers’ strike forced the cancellation of all flights on Wednesday and early on Thursday, including a plane carrying Covid-19 vaccines.