Fri Apr 09, 2021
AFP
April 9, 2021

Sweden looks to tighten immigration law

AFP
April 9, 2021

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s government on Thursday proposed draft legislation that would tighten immigration rules after five years of temporary measures taken in the aftermath of the 2015 migration crisis. In particular the new law would see those now granted asylum given a "temporary residence permit". "We are moving over to temporary residence permits as the main rule," justice minister Morgan Johansson told a press conference.

