close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 9, 2021

Economic growth?

Newspost

 
April 9, 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the unemployment rate in Pakistan is expected to increase by 1.5 percent. The rate of inflation will be around 8.7 percent. On the other hand, the recently appointed finance minister has painted a rosy picture of the country’s economy.

The government needs to plan better fiscal policies to tackle the issue ofunemployment. It should spend more on productive government projects to create job opportunities for people.

Muniba Jahangir

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost