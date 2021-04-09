Economic growth?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated that the unemployment rate in Pakistan is expected to increase by 1.5 percent. The rate of inflation will be around 8.7 percent. On the other hand, the recently appointed finance minister has painted a rosy picture of the country’s economy.

The government needs to plan better fiscal policies to tackle the issue ofunemployment. It should spend more on productive government projects to create job opportunities for people.

Muniba Jahangir

Karachi