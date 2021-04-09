close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

Suicide cases

Newspost

 
April 9, 2021

The number of suicide cases has been increasing throughout the country. One of the reasons for this increase is the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many people with no source of income are now forced to take such harsh steps. The sitting government must do something about this serious issue.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

