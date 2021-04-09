Our cricket team won the one-day series against South Africa. Riding on the fabulous innings by Babar Azam, we won the first ODI. Even though we lost the second match, Fakhar Zaman’s 193-run knock was the highlight of the day and brought the team closer to victory. Although we lost the game, it was a treat to watch our team putting up a fight. The third match was also a treat to watch.

Both Fakhar and Babar performed brilliantly well. South African batsmen, too, put up a great fight, but our team manage to grab the trophy. Let us hope that our team’s performance remains consistent in the future. I hope that our days of glory in cricket will soon be back.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad