NAB DGs directed to expedite inquiries against housing societies

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed all director generals of the NAB to conclude all inquiries/investigations against illegal housing societies/ cooperative societies within the prescribed timeframe so that the looted money could be returned to affectees.

He also directed all concerned to strictly follow rules and relevant laws in the conduct of inquiries. A NAB meeting with Javed Iqbal in the chair was held, which reviewed the ongoing inquiries/investigations against illegal housing societies/cooperative housing societies. The meeting was informed that billions of rupees have been returned to the affectees after recovering them from illegal societies.

The meeting was told that some housing societies/cooperative societies are busy looting people and selling unauthorised files without having a layout plan and no objection certificate (NOC) from relevant authorities, by enticing people through attractive advertisement campaigns. The meeting noted that the silence of respective regulators and not using their authority is tantamount to negligence from official duties. The meeting was told that the NAB has informed people that it was in their own interest not to invest in any illegal housing/cooperative societies which do not have sufficient land or are approved.