Man held with gun, bullets near banking courts

LAHORE: A suspect with a handgun and bullets was arrested outside banking courts during the appearance of Jahangir Tareen here on Wednesday.

A suspect in plainclothes was trying to enter the gathering of people on the occasion of Jahangir Tareen’s court appearance. Police officials noticed the suspect and took him into custody. During checking, they found a handgun and bullets hidden under his shirt. The suspect was identified as Sajjad. He claimed that he was a bodyguard of Jahangir Tareen. The police officials handed him over to Islampura police station.