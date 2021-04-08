CJCSC Gen Nadeem visits army air defence ranges

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 missiles and FM-90 missiles.

Air chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, and Nong Rong, China’s ambassador to Pakistan, also witnessed the exercise. The firing marked the culmination of Army Air Defence exercise ‘Al-Bayza-II’.

Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise including drills/procedures being practiced. CJCSC appreciated the display of high standard of training by the troops and emphasised the importance of air defence in modern warfare. Earlier, upon arrival at the firing ranges, CJCSC was received by Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan, Commander Army Air Defence Command.