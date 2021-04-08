ISLAMABAD: Sania Fatemi, a distinguished young girl from Pakistan, has risen from a novice with zero experience in Olympic weightlifting, gymnastics and many basic movements in the sport to being crowned the fittest woman representing Pakistan via the CrossFit Open.

Living in the United States in three years of training, her remarkable performance during the CrossFit Open qualified her to compete against the best athletes in Asia as well as an additional competition against the best women in her age group in the world. Sania is daughter of former SAPM renowned diplomat Syed Tariq Fatemi and MNA Zahra Fatemi, prior to her most recent accomplishments competed and made the finals of several team fitness competitions including SuperFit Lorton, SuperFit Richmond and Krypton Compete for the Cure.

Sania Fatemi is what one would describe as a late bloomer when it comes to competitive sports. She began her CrossFit career in 2018. A consultant by trade, Sania discovered a newfound love in challenging herself with the rigors and complexities of CrossFit. CrossFit is promoted as both a physical exercise philosophy and a competitive fitness sport, incorporating elements from high intensive interval training to Olympic weight lifting and gymnastics. It is practiced by members of thousands of affiliated gyms throughout the world.

In 2021, over 250,000 people worldwide participated in the CrossFit online competition called the CrossFit Open. The CrossFit Open unites hundreds of thousands of athletes around the world to compete in the world's largest participatory sporting event in history. It is a three to five-week competition held at gyms and homes worldwide that serves an opportunity to determine the fittest man, woman, teen and masters athlete in each country and the world. Each week one workout is released and athletes have 4 to 5 days to complete it. Workouts are designed to test any number of abilities, such as strength, stamina, gymnastic skills, and endurance.

According to her trainer on a regularly basis, Sania's training regimen includes Olympic weightlifting movements such as the clean and jerk and the snatch, strength development through the front squat, back squat and deadlift, gymnastics movements such as the Handstand Pushup, Handstand Walking, Rope Climb, Gymnastic movements such as bar and ring muscle ups, and pull-ups; and monostructural/aerobic movements such as sprinting, rowing machine, stationary bike, plyometric box jumps and jump rope.

Sania serves as a shining example of it never being too late to do something great. She hopes that her experience will give girls and women confidence that it is okay to be strong, strong-willed, and beautiful in your own way.