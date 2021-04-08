PM chairs meeting on law and order

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday chaired an important meeting on the law and order situation in the country. According to the Prime Minister Office, the meeting was attended by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and concerned senior officials. Separately, Chairman Habib Bank Sultan Ahmad Alana met Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari also attended the meeting.