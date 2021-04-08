Provision of quality food items to citizens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: The DC ordered quality food items for citizens. Chairing a meeting held at the DC Committee Room to review the performance of Punjab Food Authority, the DC ordered crackdown on elements involved in adulteration. The DC said process of checking quality of milk through modern CDR kit would be started in the district from the next week.