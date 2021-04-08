close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

Provision of quality food items to citizens

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 8, 2021

KASUR: The DC ordered quality food items for citizens. Chairing a meeting held at the DC Committee Room to review the performance of Punjab Food Authority, the DC ordered crackdown on elements involved in adulteration. The DC said process of checking quality of milk through modern CDR kit would be started in the district from the next week.

